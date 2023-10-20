CML Kitchen

    • Roasted Pumpkin Salad

    CML Kitchen 2020

    Ingredients

    Salad

    • 1 cup roasted pumpkin cubed
    • 3 cups salad mix
    • 1 cup feta cheese
    • ½ cup candied walnuts
    • ¼ cup pomegranate

    Salad Dressing

    • 1 cup olive oil
    • 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
    • 1 tbsp maple syrup
    • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
    • Salt and Pepper to taste

    Instructions

    1. Make the salad dressing by combining 1 cup olive oil, 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tsp apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper. Mix to combine and set aside
    2. In a large bowl add 3 cups salad mix, 1 cup roasted pumpkin, 1 cup crumbled feta cheese, ½ cup candied walnuts, and ¼ cup pomegranate seeds.
    3. Top with dressing, mix and enjoy.

