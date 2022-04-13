Southern-style Ham Recipe
Ingredients:
- 3 to 4 kg (8 lb) smoked ham
- 2 cups of water
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/4 cup mustard
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 325°f.
- Using a sharp knife, cut a checkerboard pattern into the surface of the ham, about 1 cm deep.
- Put the ham in a roasting pan, cut side down, with the water.
- Cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 1/2 hours.
- While the ham is in the oven put the butter, brown sugar, honey, mustard, orange juice, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper in a medium pot and bring it to a boil for 4 to 5 minutes or until it thickens.
- Take the ham out of the oven, remove the foil and brush the ham with half the glaze.
- Cover the ham, and put it back in the oven for another 30 minutes.
- Take the ham out of the oven, and turn the temperature up to 425°f.
- Brush the ham with the remaining glaze and put it back in the oven, uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove the ham from the oven, loosely cover with foil, and let it rest for 20 minutes before slicing and serving.
Ham Gravy Ingredients:
- 1 cup ham drippings
- 1 cup stock
- 3 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Put the ham drippings and stock in a medium pot and bring to a boil.
- Whisk the cornstarch into the milk then add to the boiling stock.
- Bring the gravy back to a boil, while whisking.
- Whisk in the poultry seasoning then turn the heat down to medium-low and simmer, whisking, until thick. This should take about 3 to 4 minutes.
- Taste the gravy, season with salt and pepper as needed, then serve.
