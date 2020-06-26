Advertisement
Sweet Lemon Iced Tea Recipe
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 5:26PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 6 black tea bags (or 6 tsp. loose black tea)
- 1 litre lemonade
- 4 cups boiling water
- Lemon slices (for garnish)
Directions:
- Bring 4 cups of fresh water to a boil.
- Place tea into large pitcher.
- Pour boiled water over tea bags and stir. Let steep for 8 minutes.
- Remove tea bags and let mixture cool to room temperature (approximately 2 hours).
- Add lemonade to pitcher and stir.
- Fill glasses with ice and pour cooled iced tea into glasses.
- Serve with a slice of lemon.
- Store remaining iced tea in fridge.
Screech-in Sunset
Ingredients:
- 1 pitcher Sweet Lemon Iced Tea
- 2 oz Screech or your favourite dark rum
- Lemon or lime to garnish
Directions:
- Prepare one pitcher of Sweet Lemon Iced Tea in advance
- In a glass filled with ice, add 2 oz of Screech, top up with Sweet Lemon Iced Tea and garnish with lemon or lime.