HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • 6 black tea bags (or 6 tsp. loose black tea)
  • 1 litre lemonade
  • 4 cups boiling water
  • Lemon slices (for garnish)

Directions:

  1. Bring 4 cups of fresh water to a boil.
  2. Place tea into large pitcher.
  3. Pour boiled water over tea bags and stir. Let steep for 8 minutes.
  4. Remove tea bags and let mixture cool to room temperature (approximately 2 hours).
  5. Add lemonade to pitcher and stir.
  6. Fill glasses with ice and pour cooled iced tea into glasses.
  7. Serve with a slice of lemon.
  8. Store remaining iced tea in fridge.

Screech-in Sunset

Ingredients:

  • 1 pitcher Sweet Lemon Iced Tea
  • 2 oz Screech or your favourite dark rum
  • Lemon or lime to garnish

Directions:

  1. Prepare one pitcher of Sweet Lemon Iced Tea in advance
  2. In a glass filled with ice, add 2 oz of Screech, top up with Sweet Lemon Iced Tea and garnish with lemon or lime.