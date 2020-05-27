ST. LAWRENCE, N.L. -- The coast guard says it will soon call off the search for a missing Newfoundland fisherman whose three crewmates have been found dead.

In a statement, coast guard spokeswoman Janet Kelly says search and rescue operations for the fishing vessel Sarah Anne will conclude at 8:45 p.m. local time, and the case will be handed over to the RCMP as a missing persons investigation.

Three men from the same Newfoundland family with history in the fishing trade died at sea this week in the apparent sinking of the Sarah Anne, which was reported missing off the island's south coast Monday evening.

Residents of St. Lawrence, N.L., the Norman family's home community, were mourning the shocking loss today as they rallied to continue the search for young father Isaac Kettle, who had been aboard the boat with the trio.

Eileen Norman of St. Lawrence told The Canadian Press that the body of her brother-in-law Ed Norman, 67, had been found Tuesday. The bodies of his son Scott Norman, in his mid-30s, and nephew Jody Norman, 42, were also recovered.

Kettle, a close family friend of the two younger men who is in his early 30s, remains missing.

"They were a great bunch of men and boys," John Norman, Ed's brother, said by phone from St. Lawrence on Wednesday.

Norman remembered his brother as a "relentless worker" and lifelong fisherman who mentored younger relatives in the trade.

"He never stopped, he was always at something," Norman said. "I'll miss him being around (for) companionship. And anything I wanted done, all I had to do was call him."

He praised Scott and Jody Norman as young men eager to help out with any fixes around the house. "They'd be right here in five minutes," he said.

Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote shared a statement Tuesday night offering condolences to the families on behalf of the province.

"I share in the heartbreak with the people of St. Lawrence," the statement read. "We join in the hope of Isaac Kettle's family and friends for his safe return."

Premier Dwight Ball offered condolences to the families at a COVID-19 briefing, describing the news as "heartbreaking for our province."

Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne said the tragedy is a reminder of the dangerous work people do on the water in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Their work requires courage and resolve every time they leave the safety of the harbour and embark to make a difficult living from an unforgiving sea," Byrne said in a statement.

The men were aboard a 12-metre fishing vessel that did not return as planned Monday night. The town of approximately 1,200 people was in mourning Wednesday, as residents rallied for the search to continue to provide closure to Kettle's family.

Dozens of community members from St. Lawrence and the Burin Peninsula took to their boats to join in the search for the lost fishermen, according to Mayor Paul Pike and coast guard officials.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was gathering information on the accident, including establishing any witnesses, as of Wednesday afternoon but had not dispatched investigators because the wreckage had not been located.

Mark Gould, regional supervisor for search and rescue at the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's, said Tuesday that it appears the vessel Sarah Anne sank, but the exact circumstances were unclear.

The four men left St. Lawrence before dawn on Monday to fish for crab, and the search began shortly after 8 p.m. when they did not return as scheduled.

Ed Norman was taught to fish at a young age by his father, his family members said. Jody and Scott Norman, both fathers with young children, also learned to fish through the family, Eileen Norman said, though Scott had recently worked on offshore supply vessels and was home on time off.

She said Kettle was a "best friend" to Scott and Jody who also worked away from the community in mining and was home on time off. Kettle and Scott were both volunteer firefighters in St. Lawrence.

Ed Norman was an experienced carpenter who had purchased the fishing vessel last year and fixed it up with the help of his nephew and sons, his brother said. The Sarah Anne was named for the girlfriend of a family member who was killed in a traffic accident.

Eileen Norman recalled how the young woman's family attended the boat's maiden voyage when it was christened with champagne.

Another recent tragedy in the Placentia Bay area happened in June 2015, when three men died at sea while fishing crab. That fishing boat was never found and was believed to have sunk.

A Transportation Safety Board investigation named modifications to the boat, lack of communication and the fact that the victims were not wearing life jackets as likely causes of the 2015 tragedy.

MP Churence Rogers wrote on Facebook Wednesday that he had been assured the search for Kettle would continue until dark after making calls to "colleagues in Ottawa" to extend it past noon on Wednesday.

"Please God, we will find Isaac and bring him home," Rogers wrote. "My thoughts and prayers are with you all."

John Norman said he'll miss the sight of the Sarah Anne docked in the town.

"I'll miss looking down every day, and not seeing the boat, and (Ed) not giving me a call."

-- By Holly McKenzie-Sutter in St. John's, N.L.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.