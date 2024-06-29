Combating loneliness: YMCA conference looks to help people feel more connected

A national YMCA conference in Halifax is looking at the loneliness epidemic and how to help people feel more connected.

Peter Dinsdale, the president and CEO of YMCA Canada said the conference consists of 400 people from across Canada and the world, and one of the topics on the agenda is how to combat loneliness.

“To think about our strategy and how we move forward and certainly a big part of that is how we serve our community including loneliness,” said Dinsdale in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garret on Tuesday.

President and CEO of the YMCA of greater Halifax/Dartmouth Brain Posavad said the YMCA has started different programs that focus on youth resilience and mental health.

“Programs like our ‘Y Mind’, or some of our traditional programs like our overnight camping where they disconnect from their social media for a week and get to experience people again and nature,” he said.

This kind of programing will hopefully help people’s health said Dinsdale.

“You see people coming into facilities and they do their workouts, but I think most importantly is they see their community. They talk to each other and they feel connected and meet people that might not otherwise meet on their day to day experience,” he said.

“Everything we do tries to bring people together, that is what our fundamental piece is,” said Posavad. “Its family, it’s bringing others in and how they support one another.”

Dinsdale said the YMCA will not turn anyone away and adds the most important thing for people to do is come in to one of their facilities and see what they have to offer.

“We do a lot of different work in different ways so reach out and if we don’t know it we can get you connected,” Posavad added.

