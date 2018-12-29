

CTV Atlantic





NEIL’S HARBOUR, N.S. -- A Cape Breton community gathered today to say goodbye to a young father and husband who was struck and killed on Christmas Eve while walking home along the Cabot Trail.

Clayton Organ’s funeral was held Saturday, and his co-workers from Nova Scotia Power came from across the province to give him a special send-off.

A procession of Nova Scotia Power trucks accompanied Organ’s casket as people gathered along the side of the road in his home community.

“If you had imagined what a good Cape Bretoner is. Strong, loyal, loving, caring, hardworking – that’s who he is,” said close friend, Grant Hatcher.

Organ’s friends and family say the timing of the accident couldn’t be more tragic. Organ had just celebrated his 31st birthday; he was married just five months ago, and was looking forward to having some time off at Christmas to spend with his 2-year-old daughter.

“He was 50 per cent of me. And the crew that was here in Ingonish to restore power. His beautiful daughter and beautiful wife, he’s going to be missed big time. It’s a big hole that will never ever be filled,” said co-worker, Jeff Gillis.

A Go-Fund-Me for his daughter and wife has already raised more than 25,000 dollars. Organ was appreciated in his community for both his work restoring power in the worst of weather, and as a volunteer firefighter.

Now, they say it is their turn to help.

“We need to come together for them because they’re missing a rock in their life right now,” said Hatcher, “We’ll never fill the void that Clayton was. But we gotta do everything we can to come together as a family and a team to support them.”

A hard hat has been attached to the power pole near the site of the crash as a memorial to the former lineman.

Clayton’s family and friends say there still remain some questions as to what exactly happened that night, and the RCMP investigation into the accident is ongoing with no charges laid.

Friends say Organ was walking home from a party when he was struck by a truck just before 4 a.m.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.