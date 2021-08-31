SYDNEY, N.S. -- Two years after the Scotties were deemed a sweeping success in Sydney, N.S., effects from that tournament are still being felt locally.

“We've seen our membership almost double up to about 270 members over the last couple of years,” says Trevor Stone, president of the Sydney Curling Club.

Now, organizers are hoping to capture another one of curling's biggest events.

Sydney, N.S. has bid to host the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier.

“The Tim Horton's Brier is usually held in larger centers and larger arenas, but they've recently changed their guidelines for hosting the event, so Sydney finally has the chance to bid on it and show that we do have a strong curling community here,” says Stone.

In 2019, the Scotties attracted more than 46,000 fans to Centre 200 during the weeklong event.

The Brier could generate between $8 million and $15 million to the local economy and showcase the arena nationally on TSN.

“We've had tremendous success with large scale national and international events in Sydney,” says Christina Lamey, CBRM communications officer.

Lamey says two Ontario communities have also showed interest in hosting, including Barrie.

But Lamey adds nothing compares to Cape Breton's hospitality.

“Ultimately the big take away from Sydney hosting the Scotties was how memorable an event it was for the participants and all of the fans who came to see it,” said Lamey.

Just ask Olympic champion and six-time Canadian Women's Curling Champion, Jennifer Jones.

“It doesn't get any better than Cape Breton hospitality, from the people at the airport who were all looking for our bags that went missing and it got here on time. Everyone is so excited and friendly that we're here,” said Jones in an interview with CTV in 2019 during the Scotties in Sydney.

The event is scheduled to be held in March 2023. A decision will be made on the host city by the end of October or early November.