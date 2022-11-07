Construction underway on NSCC campus housing projects

An aerial view of the construction site at NSCC's Pictou campus in Stellarton, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Twitter/Government of Nova Scotia) An aerial view of the construction site at NSCC's Pictou campus in Stellarton, N.S., is pictured. (Source: Twitter/Government of Nova Scotia)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island