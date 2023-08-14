Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff

A convicted murderer in his 80s “walked away” from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.

Robert Hilroy Legge walked off the penitentiary property around 3 p.m. Saturday, and was immediately apprehended by staff, said a statement from the federal corrections service.

“CSC (Correctional Service Canada) will investigate the circumstances of this incident,” reads the statement.

In September of 2003, Legge, who is now in his 80s, bludgeoned his former partner, Ann Maria Lucas to death with a metal pipe in her Stephenville apartment.

He had previously assaulted her and was under a no-contact order to stay away.

Legge plead guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

With files from NTV.