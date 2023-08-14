Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s “walked away” from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Robert Hilroy Legge walked off the penitentiary property around 3 p.m. Saturday, and was immediately apprehended by staff, said a statement from the federal corrections service.
“CSC (Correctional Service Canada) will investigate the circumstances of this incident,” reads the statement.
In September of 2003, Legge, who is now in his 80s, bludgeoned his former partner, Ann Maria Lucas to death with a metal pipe in her Stephenville apartment.
He had previously assaulted her and was under a no-contact order to stay away.
Legge plead guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
With files from NTV.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation orders in place for Hay River, Fort Smith, N.W.T., residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith as wildfires spread near the communities.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
