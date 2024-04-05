ATLANTIC
    • Copper wire stolen from UPEI campus substation: Charlottetown police

    Copper wire is pictured in an undated file photo. Copper wire is pictured in an undated file photo.
    Police in Charlottetown say they are investigating after copper ground wire was stolen from a substation on the University of Prince Edward Island campus.

    The theft is alleged to have occurred sometime between March 14 and this Thursday.

    Police say someone cut several strands of copper ground wire from the Maritime Electric substation on the school’s campus.

    “These types of thefts not only create additional costs to the business, they create a very hazardous environment to the Maritime Electric employees and public and could potentially cause serious injury or death,” reads a release from Charlottetown Police Services.

    Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 902-629-4172, submit a tip on their website or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

