Coven of witches trade brooms for paddles in Halifax’s Northwest Arm

Costume-clad paddlers overran Halifax’s Northwest Arm Sunday morning to share some cackles and ring in the spooky season.

Dozens of people dressed in black, dawning pointy hats rode kayaks, paddleboards and canoes as part of the first-ever Witches Paddle in Halifax.

A scattering of witches congregate in Halifax's Northwest Arm for the first Witches Paddle in the city. (Liz Rigney/CTV)

Organizers say they hope it is the first of many in the region.

“I think it’s going to be a blast,” said organizer Sarah Thompson. “They happened in other cities before. It’s kind of new for us out here. But it’s happened and people love it.”

One witch looks out onto the Arm. (Liz Rigney/CTV)

The group gathered at the Saint Mary’s Boat Club before heading out en mass.

Participants paddled around the Arm – even visiting a destination that only seemed fitting – Dead Man’s Island.

A group of four witches sit in a row boat. (Liz Rigney/CTV)