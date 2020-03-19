HALIFAX -- Group prayer during this pandemic won’t be easy with churches shutting down across the Maritimes.

A saving grace during this difficult time is a televised mass that’s been recorded in Cape Breton for nearly 60 years.

"Mass for Shut-ins" is one of the longest-running television shows in Canadian history, with nearly six decades on-air.

Father Bill Burke, the priest at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Catholic Parish, says his televised service is needed the most during times like this.

“I think this has been a real blessing for our diocese for 57 years, but its real value will come for us now, because people are really going to rely on this,” says Burke.

Burke says the congregation of dedicated churchgoers at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys are disappointed, but understanding about the shutdown of services.

He figures the televised mass will start to have a much larger audience, with so many on self-isolation.

“We are all shut-ins,” says Father Patrick O’Neill, producer of "Mass for Shut-ins."

“I think the first mass we did last night, I had mentioned that we have no congregation, and I said, ‘You are our congregation, and you always have been.”

Father O’Neill has been producing "Mass for Shut-ins" from CTV Atlantic’s studio in Sydney all week, as a skeleton crew frantically tapes enough shows to last until the end of May, when the broadcast normally breaks until Fall.

“Tomorrow night, I’m coming here to do two, and then on Saturday, I’ll be doing seven,” explains O’Neill.

For parishioner and long-time "Mass for Shut-ins" volunteer Anselm Doyle, being able to enjoy a service at a time like this is a beacon.

“We do need some outlet to be able to worship,” says Doyle.

And in this troubled time, people may be depending upon their faith more than usual.

“I’ve already had one person tell me that they hadn’t prayed daily for a long time, but they are doing so now,” says Burke.

“We’re all shut-ins together, and at least through TV, we can kind of be together,” adds O’Neill.

While COVID-19 may have changed the way many Maritimers worship for the time being, you can have faith a televised service will be available on Sundays until at least mid-spring.