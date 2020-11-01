HALIFAX -- Three new COVID-19 cases were reported within the Atlantic Bubble on Sunday, in addition to many new infections across the country. While lockdown rules are re-implemented worldwide, restrictions continue to be loosened in the Maritimes, albeit with plenty of caution urged against complacency.

NEW CASES

In Nova Scotia, two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, bringing active cases in the province to 13.

Both cases are in the Central Zone; however, the province did not release information concerning the age ranges for either individual. Additionally, Public Health says it can not confirm whether the cases are connected to travel. An investigation into the two new cases is underway.

Meanwhile, in New Brunswick, one new case was reported on Sunday, bringing active cases in the province to 35.

The new case is an individual in their 30s in the Fredericton Zone. The department of health says the case is related to an international travel-related case – the individual is self-isolating.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Bubble, no new cases were reported on Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

In total, there are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 13 in Nova Scotia, three in Newfoundland and Labrador, and none on Prince Edward Island.

VENUE REOPENINGS

Beginning on Sunday, more people are allowed to enter many hockey arenas around Halifax Regional Municipality. At the Halifax Forum, the limit was 50 people but is 100 as of Sunday.

"When they were just allowing one parent per child, it seemed restrictive," says one Halifax resident.

"They haven't watched me play in half a year," says one player, whose parents can finally watch together.

Michael Kydd, whose children play minor hockey, created an online petition pushing to allow for more spectators at hockey arenas.

"We're keeping this under control, which is allowing our parents to go in and watch our kids play hockey," says Kydd. "I think it's a wonderful thing. I think everybody's on the same page, and everybody's working together – that's the most important thing right now."

And other venues are rejoicing as restrictions are loosened. The Charlottetown Farmers Market re-opened its indoor portion for the first time since March, which came with many new COVID-19 measures to follow.

BUBBLE EXCLUSIVITY

Infectious disease doctor and scientist Dr. Lisa Barrett says it's a good time for people to revaluate their own bubbles.

"Look around, make a list of the people you regularly see without a mask; decide to be a little bit further away from those people and then bring that list down by 25 per cent," says Barrett. "If everybody does that, we could do it for less time and make progress."

Meanwhile, Campbellton, N.B., remains in the Orange level of recovery.

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family.