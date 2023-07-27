'Crews are working around the clock': N.S. has so far repaired 500 sections of roads damaged by torrential rain storms

Crane operator moves lumber to repair a bridge near Shubenacadie on July 23, 2023. (Communications Nova Scotia) Crane operator moves lumber to repair a bridge near Shubenacadie on July 23, 2023. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island