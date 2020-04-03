Crews battle house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 7:53AM ADT
Fire officials say nobody was living in the home, and no one was injured. (Photo courtesy: New Glasgow Regional Police)
HALIFAX -- Fire crews responded to a house fire on High Street in New Glasgow, N.S. early Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. Fire officials say nobody was living in the home, and no one was injured.
As of 5:30 a.m., crews were still on the scene, and portions of High Street and North Provost Street are closed.
The investigation is ongoing.