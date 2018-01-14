Featured
Crews responding to broken N.B. ferry cable; 15 vehicles stranded
FILE - A ferry on the Saint John River in New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 14, 2018 11:14AM AST
GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD, N.B. -- A cable has snapped on a ferry in New Brunswick, leaving about 15 vehicles stranded on board in the Saint John River.
The province's Emergency Measures Organization says it happened Saturday evening on the ferry between Grand Bay-Westfield and Hardings Point, N.B.
EMO crews were responding to the scene, and officials expected the problem to be resolved within a few hours.
It's not clear what caused the cable to break.