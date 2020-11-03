FREDERICTON -- The Crown completed its cross-examination of Matthew Raymond Tuesday after suggesting to the accused he knew killing four people in Fredericton two years ago was wrong.

Prosecutor Jill Knee pressed Raymond on the events of Aug. 10, 2018, when Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright, and Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello, and Sarah Burns were shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the city's north side.

Robichaud and Wright were shot as they packed their car for a trip, while the officers were killed when they responded to the report of shots fired.

The defence has admitted Raymond shot the victims. It is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because a mental disorder rendered him incapable of appreciating that his actions were wrong.

Raymond, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, has maintained he believed his victims were demons coming to kill him and the "end of times" was happening.

He said Tuesday the four victims didn't make any moves towards him or even look at him, and he confirmed that he did recognize the officers were wearing police uniforms. Under questioning by Knee, Raymond said the police officers didn't have their weapons drawn, but he still thought he had to shoot to defend himself because he believed they were demons.

"Mr. Raymond, I'm going to suggest to you that on the morning of August 10, 2018, you knew what you were doing when you shot and killed those four people," Knee said.

"I did not," Raymond replied.

"I'm going to suggest to you that you knew by picking up the firearm and firing at them, (it) would kill them," @Knee said.

Raymond agreed, but said he believed he was shooting demons and needed to defend himself.

"I'm going to suggest to you, sir, that you knew it was wrong," Knee said.

"I did not," Raymond responded. "I would never do such a thing," he said as he began to cry. "It goes against everything."

Knee told the court she had no further questions.

Raymond broke down on the witness stand and said, "I'm so sorry to the families."

Justice Larry Landry dismissed the jury for the rest of the day and told them a witness scheduled for Wednesday may be the last of the trial, which is into its eighth week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.