Crown finishes presenting evidence in ongoing fatal hit-and-run trial in Cape Breton

The Crown finished presenting its evidence with a seven hour long video statement from the man accused of hitting and killing 10-year-old Talia Forrest in 2019.

N.S. RCMP Cpl. Kevin Ashley can be heard in the video asking 30-year-old Colin Tweedie, the accused in the case, to do the right thing and find the courage to tell his story.

At first, Tweedie didn’t say much. He kept repeating that his head wasn’t clear and he wanted to wait for his lawyer.

At one point in the police interview, Tweedie did tell the officer he drank four or five beer throughout the day of the crash.

After repeated questions, Tweedie told the officer he thought he had hit a deer. He says he went home because he didn’t have insurance.

Tweedie also told Ashley that he didn’t realize that a young girl had been hit until he was in the back of a police car and told by an officer.

During the interview, Tweedie wrote a note to the Forrest family saying in part, “I am sorry for the pain and heartache for not only you and your family, but the whole community as a result of this tragic accident.”

Later, police took Tweedie to the scene to re-enact what happened on the night of July 11, 2019.

Media are not allowed in the courtroom due to current COVID-19 restrictions, and have been provided an audio feed, which at times was difficult to hear.

Talia died after being struck by vehicle on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d’Or, N.S., on July 11, 2019. Police say during the incident, Talia was riding her bicycle with a friend.

Last week, Tweedie, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

He also pleaded not guilty to impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

The crown said Wednesday they will not be calling anymore witnesses. Closing submissions will be heard Thursday morning in Sydney, N.S.