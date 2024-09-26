CTV Atlantic takes home five RTDNA awards; Jayson Baxter receives lifetime Achievement Award

CTV Atlantic was honoured with five awards at the annual Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Atlantic Awards ceremony.

The 2024 Eastern Region RTDNA awards recognize the best in local journalism in 2023. The ceremony was held at the Old Triangle Irish Ale House in Halifax Wednesday night.

CTV Atlantic received the following awards:

Breaking News (small/medium market) for 'Nova Scotia Wildfires: Suburban Communities Evacuated,' for coverage on the 2023 wildfires in the Halifax area.

Former CTV Atlantic employee Jayson Baxter was also honoured during the ceremony with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jayson Baxter, former host of CTV News at 5 at CTV Atlantic, is pictured at the 2024 RTDNA Atlantic Awards ceremony.

The regional winners of the Atlantic awards will go on to the national competition, which will be announced at the National RTDNA Gala in Toronto on Nov. 2.

The RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. These awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news-gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.