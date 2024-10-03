ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    CTV Atlantic to host leaders roundtable ahead of New Brunswick election

    CTV Atlantic will host a provincial party leaders roundtable ahead of the New Brunswick election on Oct. 21.

    Senior anchor Todd Battis will host NEW BRUNSWICK ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE from St. Thomas University in Fredericton on Oct. 16.

    Battis will be joined by the leaders of the province’s three main political parties – Green Party leader David Coon, Liberal Party leader Susan Holt and Progressive Conservative Party leader Blaine Higgs.

    As part of this roundtable discussion, Battis will ask questions from viewers. If you’d like the leaders to answer your question, submit it here.

    Viewers can watch the NEW BRUNSWICK ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE on CTV and CTV2, or online at atlantic.ctvnews.ca from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

