CTV Atlantic to host leaders roundtable ahead of New Brunswick election
CTV Atlantic will host a provincial party leaders roundtable ahead of the New Brunswick election on Oct. 21.
Senior anchor Todd Battis will host NEW BRUNSWICK ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE from St. Thomas University in Fredericton on Oct. 16.
Battis will be joined by the leaders of the province’s three main political parties – Green Party leader David Coon, Liberal Party leader Susan Holt and Progressive Conservative Party leader Blaine Higgs.
As part of this roundtable discussion, Battis will ask questions from viewers. If you’d like the leaders to answer your question, submit it here.
Viewers can watch the NEW BRUNSWICK ELECTION 2024 ROUNDTABLE on CTV and CTV2, or online at atlantic.ctvnews.ca from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Most Canadians support expansion of Old Age Security benefits: Nanos survey
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
Defence minister says Israel has right to defend itself in 'proportional way'
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Israel has the right to defend itself in 'a calibrated and proportional way' following Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on Tuesday.
BREAKING Los Angeles prosecutors to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents
Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence in the case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago, the city's district attorney said Thursday.
3 officers convicted in Tyre Nichols fatal beating, 2 of them acquitted of civil rights charges
Three former Memphis officers were convicted Thursday of charges of witness tampering in the 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and two were acquitted of federal civil rights violations in a death that sparked national protests and calls for broad changes in policing.
'You were innocent': Judge acquits Manitoba man 50 years after murder conviction
A Manitoba man convicted of murder 50 years ago has been acquitted. Clarence Woodhouse was found guilty in 1974 of fatally beating and stabbing a restaurant worker in downtown Winnipeg.
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
Melania Trump says she supports abortion rights, putting her at odds with the GOP
Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights Thursday ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, exposing a stark contrast with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the crucial election issue.
Breast cancer patient says she had to lie to get a mammogram in Ontario
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
TikTok content creator arrested in murder case of Baton Rouge therapist
A TikTok content creator was arrested in Dallas this week and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Baton Rouge counsellor and life coach whose body was found on the side of a Louisiana highway over the weekend, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'My son deserves to rest peacefully:' Mother of 2019 homicide victim appeals for information
The mother of a man who was shot and killed in Etobicoke five years ago is pleading for information that could help solve the case as police announce a new $5,000 award.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto’s west end
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.
-
21-year-old man charged with attempted murder after police officer shot in midtown Toronto
A 21-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, after a Toronto police officer was shot outside a midtown apartment building on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
'People will suffer': Albertans express concerns over province's new regional victim services model
Alberta rolled out a new regional model for victim services this week, prompting concerns from Albertans who've utilized the program.
-
'Shattered my world': Calgary cop demoted after sharing sex video of fellow officer
A Calgary police officer has been demoted of seniority in rank for a year after filming and sharing a video of him having sex with a fellow officer without her consent, with other members of the Calgary Police Service.
-
Pharaoh Lake area closed to public after bear found eating carcass of another bear
A dead bear, the appearance of more bears and then one of those bears eating the dead bear have led Parks Canada to shut down a sizeable bit of Banff backcountry.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton hot tub repairman facing 46 charges after fraud investigation
An Edmonton hot tub repairman who was the subject of a previous CTV News Edmonton report has been charged with fraud.
-
Police shut down 'major fentanyl operation' in northern Alberta
Police started searching a rural property north of Edmonton on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a suspected drug manufacturing lab.
-
Alberta announces new funding to attract doctors, paramedics to rural and remote locations
The province says it is launching a rural health action plan to improve health care in rural and remote communities.
Montreal
-
Rent for a 2-bedroom in Montreal could hit $4,325 in eight years: study
A new study out of Montreal's Concordia University found that, if policies and trends remain unchanged, a two-bedroom in Montreal will cost $4,325 per month, a similar unit in Toronto will cost $5,600 and one in Vancouver will be around $7,750 within eight years.
-
Former West Island teacher sentenced to 2 years for sexually abusing students
A former West Island teacher was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for sexually abusing two of his students who were minors in the 80s and 90s.
-
Sainte-Adele council moves to end firearm target practice near Lac Pilon
After residents in Sainte-Adele raised concerns about people using a nearby wooded area for firearm target practice, the town council has moved to put an end to the activity.
Ottawa
-
Trial running of Trillium Line LRT to begin Oct. 7
Transit Services General Manager Renée Amilcar says the 21-day trial running period for the north-south Trillium Line LRT will begin Oct. 7, meaning the line could open to the public as soon as mid-November.
-
Police charge Ottawa business, restaurant owner with sexual assault
A 37-year-old Ottawa business owner is facing charges after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while applying for a job, according to police.
-
Most Canadians want employers to be flexible on hybrid work arrangements in the future, survey finds
Most Canadians want employers to be flexible on hybrid work policies in the future, saying work-from-home arrangements enhance employee productivity and well-being, according to a new survey.
London
-
London politician seen drinking beer during city council meeting
Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.
-
Overdose death puts London safe consumption site under further scrutiny
At least one city councillor has said that she’d like to see the province investigate after a person died following an overdose at London’s safe consumption site Tuesday.
-
London Food Bank Thanksgiving drive focuses on young people in need
The 36th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off Thursday with the goal of helping young families and children that face food insecurity issues in our community.
Barrie
-
Local hospital under scrutiny after review highlights concerns over leadership, quality of care
Governance, leadership, quality of care, operations, and financial performance are all concerns highlighted in a final report from an investigation into Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.
-
Employee charged after $60K in materials stolen from Huntsville business: OPP
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police received a report about an employee stealing over $60,000 worth of materials from a Huntsville business.
-
Barrie man charged in string of business break-ins
A Barrie man faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection with a string of break-ins at local businesses earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Timmins businesses hear optimism for progress on Ring of Fire development
Members of the Timmins business community learned more about the progress on the Eagle’s Nest Project, which is located within the Ring of Fire, north of Thunder Bay.
-
Crime scene fingerprint matched Sudbury murder suspect, court hears
A fingerprint found on a detergent bottle at the crime scene matched second-degree murder suspect Felicity Altiman, a Sudbury court heard Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Health official confirms death of Ontario child following rabies diagnosis
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Ontario father demands accountability after autistic son’s arrest for assault
A Cambridge, Ont. father wants answers after his adult son, who has autism, was arrested and charged with assault after an encounter with a jogger.
-
False fire alarm calls could result in penalties under new Waterloo bylaw
Property owners in Waterloo could face a fine if their fire alarm isn’t reset within 45 minutes of crews arriving on scene.
Windsor
-
‘I hope you get the justice you deserve’: Two Scarborough residents plead guilty to obstruction of justice in murder of Essex woman
Juliana Pannunzio, 20, was killed on Jan. 19, 2021, during a house party in Fort Erie, Ontario.
-
Brantford child's rabies death raises concerns as Windsor-Essex sees rise in bat bites
The rabies-related death of a Brantford-area child is highlighting concerns Windsor-Essex health officials flagged following a rise in bat bites.
-
‘We've seen such an increased need over the last couple of years’: Downtown Mission’s Bench Talk fundraiser returns
The Downtown Mission is looking to raise $50,000 during its annual 24-hour “Bench Talk” fundraiser, happening now outside its Ouellette Avenue location.
Winnipeg
-
North Point Douglas Manor residents in shock day after officer-involved shooting
Residents of an apartment building remain shaken up following an officer-involved shooting inside Wednesday afternoon that killed an armed man.
-
Business owners want to see temporary retail theft initiative be made permanent
Small business owners want to see a temporary program that helps combat retail theft be made permanent.
-
Ousted Manitoba NDP caucus member accuses premier of grabbing and yanking arm
A Manitoba politician who was ousted from the NDP caucus is accusing Premier Wab Kinew of lunging at him and grabbing his arm in 2019, when the New Democrats were in Opposition.
Regina
-
'A perfect storm': Sask. nurses rally for action on staffing shortages, hospital overcrowding
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses and their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages and hospital overcrowding around the province.
-
Sask. expecting first widespread frost of fall tonight: ECCC
Saskatchewan is expecting its first widespread frost of the season Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
'He's our guy': Riders' Milligan atop the leaderboard for CFL's MOP
As it stands right now, Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. has the fourth best odds to win the league’s Most Outstanding Player [MOP] award.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital hits crisis point as overstuffed ER runs out of stretchers and oxygen
Staff at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital (RUH) are calling for systemic changes just two days after its emergency room was more than three times above its capacity.
-
Staff make major seizure of meth, cannabis and cell phones at Saskatchewan Penitentiary
Staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert seized a sizeable load of contraband on Monday, according to the federal correctional service.
-
'A perfect storm': Sask. nurses rally for action on staffing shortages, hospital overcrowding
Hundreds of Saskatchewan nurses and their supporters rallied outside the legislative building on Thursday calling for action to ongoing staffing shortages and hospital overcrowding around the province.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
-
Pit bulls in B.C. pet mauling tested positive for meth, cocaine, says city
The City of Kamloops says three pit bulls involved in a deadly attack on another dog last month tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine and it wants the animals put down.
-
B.C. NDP called 'communist' on sign outside of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson's mansion
A sign has gone up in front of the most expensive home in B.C. – the waterfront mansion owned by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson – calling the provincial NDP "communist."
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead, 2 rescued after floatplane crash in B.C.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
-
Pit bulls in B.C. pet mauling tested positive for meth, cocaine, says city
The City of Kamloops says three pit bulls involved in a deadly attack on another dog last month tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine and it wants the animals put down.
-
30 tonnes of chemicals seized in B.C. destined for drug production: RCMP
Mounties in British Columbia say they've seized more than 30 tonnes of chemicals that investigators believe were to be used in the production of methamphetamine.
Kelowna
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
-
'It's ridiculous': Kelowna father furious after violent attack on his 13-year-old daughter
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
-
Officer's fatal shooting of Kamloops suspect was 'necessary and reasonable' use of force, IIO finds
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.