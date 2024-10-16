ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with N.B. party leaders tonight

    New Brunswick PC Leader Blaine Higgs, Liberal Leader Susan Holt, and Green Leader David Coon are seen in this composite photo. New Brunswick PC Leader Blaine Higgs, Liberal Leader Susan Holt, and Green Leader David Coon are seen in this composite photo.
    Three of New Brunswick’s provincial party leaders will take part in a roundtable discussion hosted by CTV Atlantic tonight.

    Senior anchor Todd Battis will host the roundtable from St. Thomas University in Fredericton. Battis will ask questions from viewers as part of the discussion.

    Green Party Leader David Coon, Liberal Party Leader Susan Holt and Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs – the leaders of the province’s three main political parties – will take part in the roundtable.

    The event will be the last chance for voters to hear the leaders exchange together before Monday's provincial election.

    The roundtable will air on CTV and CTV2 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on atlantic.ctvnews.ca.

