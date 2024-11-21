CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with Nova Scotia's party leaders

The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties will take part in a roundtable discussion at CTV Atlantic in Halifax on Thursday.

Senior anchor Todd Battis will host the event, which will include Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill and NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

As part of the 90-minute discussion, Battis will ask questions provided by viewers.

The roundtable will air on CTV and CTV2 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will also be livestreamed at CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

Nova Scotians head to the polls on Nov. 26.

