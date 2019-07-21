

CTV Atlantic





A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Halifax on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

The 35-year-old man was making a left hand turn on his bicycle in the intersection of Mumford Road and Chebucto Road. He was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old woman, was treated and released at the scene.

After police completed their investigation, the driver of the vehicle was given a summary offence ticket for failing to stop at a red light.