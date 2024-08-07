ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • ‘Dangerous’ man in Cape Breton arrested: police

    Cape Breton Regional Police say a man who was the subject of an emergency alert is now in custody.

    Police said officers were looking for 53-year-old Kenneth Scott MacPhee who was said to have threatened to harm specific people known to him and was believed to have a firearm.

    Police said their is no further risk to public safety. 

