

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he allegedly set fire to an article of clothing at a Winners store in Dartmouth.

Emergency crews responded to the store on Portland Street around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The entire strip mall was evacuated as crews extinguished the fire and cleared the store of smoke.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says there wasn’t much damage and no one was injured.

A 54-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police say he is due to appear Friday in Dartmouth provincial court to face charges of arson and breach of a recognizance.