Dartmouth man charged with weapons, drugs offences after police search vehicle, residence
HALIFAX -- Police have charged a man with weapons and drug trafficking offences in relation to a search in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday.
On May 7, investigators from the Halifax Regional Police Guns and Gangs Unit obtained a warrant to search an address on Trinity Avenue, and seized a vehicle in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Police say they seized a quantity of cocaine, a number of pills and a quantity of cash from the residence and located a loaded rifle in the vehicle.
Tyus Jay John Lee McSween, 22, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday to face charges of:
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle
- Possession of a firearm contrary to an order (x 2)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
Anyone with information about illegal weapons or drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.