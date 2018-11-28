

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after he was caught driving 105 km/h over the speed limit on a Nova Scotia highway.

A member of the Halifax District RCMP stopped the man’s vehicle on Highway 111 in Dartmouth at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man was travelling at 185 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

The Dartmouth man has been charged with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50. His driver’s licence was also suspended for seven days.