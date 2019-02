CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed and stabbed another man in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive around 1:15 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that an injured man had been found on the sidewalk.

Police say the 31-year-old man had been stabbed during a robbery. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect a short time later. Police say the men know one another.

Kyle Steven Shand of Dartmouth is facing charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Shand is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.