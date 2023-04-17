Deadlines for key Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry recommendations
The federal-provincial inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting last month published a 3,000-page final report with dozens of recommendations. Here is a look at the deadlines attached to some key proposals:
May 1, 2023
The Canadian and Nova Scotia governments should pay for a program to address the "public health emergency" in Nova Scotia's Colchester, Cumberland and Hants counties -- the areas most affected by the mass shooting. The commission says people in these areas desperately need mental health, grief and bereavement support.
---
May 31, 2023
The federal and provincial governments should establish a committee to ensure the inquiry's recommendations are implemented. Its members should be appointed by Sept. 1, 2023, following consultations with inquiry participants and representatives of the affected communities.
---
September 2023
The RCMP commissioner should provide to the responsible minister and the RCMP's management board a document that explains the criteria on which the RCMP selects its commissioned officers and those in equivalent civilian roles. This document should include an explanation of how the RCMP will change these criteria to "disrupt the unhealthy aspects of the RCMP's management culture."
---
September 2023
Nova Scotia should establish a council that will review the structure of policing in the province. It should make recommendations before the 2032 expiration of the Provincial Police Services Agreement.
---
September 2023
The federal government should establish a "resource hub" that will provide a standard level of care to those affected by mass shootings.
---
September 2023
Ottawa should enact legislation to create a "prevention-first approach" to public safety across Canada. The legal framework would recognize that social determinants of health are key to community safety. Among other things, these factors include income, education, job security, diet, housing, access to health services.
---
September 2023
The RCMP should commission a review of its critical incident response training and how it handles public communications.
---
April 2024
Ottawa should establish a Community Safety and Well-Being Leadership Council. Its role would be to draft strategies for addressing social issues and prevention.
---
April 2024
Provincial and territorial governments should each enact laws to create a statutory framework for community safety and well-being initiatives.
---
April 2024
The RCMP and other police services should review their systems for uniform inventory and disposal.
---
April 2024
The RCMP commissioner should provide semi-annual written updates to the responsible minister and the RCMP's Management Advisory Board on its progress in addressing the commission's recommendations.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2023.
