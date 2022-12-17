N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives

A family pays their respects to victims of the mass killings at a checkpoint on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A family pays their respects to victims of the mass killings at a checkpoint on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island