HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating the death of a Glace Bay, N.S. man as a homicide following an autopsy by the Medical Examiner.

Fifty-one-year-old David Sheppard died in hospital on Wednesday after he was seriously assaulted in his own home on Jan. 18.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., a man entered Sheppard's home on Brookland St. and assaulted him before running out the door.

Sheppard was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police are treating the assault as an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.