

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating the death of an inmate at New Brunswick’s Atlantic Institution as a homicide.

Members of the Blackville RCMP responded to the federal prison in Renous, N.B., shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the 27-year-old inmate was found badly injured in his cell. He was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police have not released the man’s identity.