Death of inmate at N.B. prison deemed a homicide
The Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., is seen in this file photo.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 11:19AM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 12:34PM AST
The RCMP is investigating the death of an inmate at New Brunswick’s Atlantic Institution as a homicide.
Members of the Blackville RCMP responded to the federal prison in Renous, N.B., shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the 27-year-old inmate was found badly injured in his cell. He was taken to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police have not released the man’s identity.