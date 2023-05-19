Deaths of Indigenous people in Atlantic Canadian jails spark calls for review, change

Groups in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are calling for Indigenous-led inquiries following several deaths of Indigenous people in provincial jails. Lawyer Emma Halpern with the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia represents the family of Sarah Rose Denny, a 36-year-old Mi'kmaq woman who died while in custody on March 26. Halpern talks with reporters in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sept. 23, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Groups in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are calling for Indigenous-led inquiries following several deaths of Indigenous people in provincial jails. Lawyer Emma Halpern with the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia represents the family of Sarah Rose Denny, a 36-year-old Mi'kmaq woman who died while in custody on March 26. Halpern talks with reporters in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sept. 23, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

