Deck modification led to fatal capsizing of First Nation fishing vessel: TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board once again linked lax regulation of vessel stability to fishing deaths off Nova Scotia in a report released Wednesday.
The agency said the addition of a removable deck "compromised" the safety of the Mi'kmaq fishing vessel Tyhawk, leading to its capsize on April 3, 2021. The report says the modified lobster boat -- which was fishing for snow crab off western Cape Breton -- had accumulated ice and taken on water in seas with waves of one to two metres and winds of about 35 to 45 kilometres per hour.
Craig Sock, the captain of the 13.6-metre vessel, was swept off the overturned hull and his body was never found. Four crew members were brought ashore after being rescued by another fishing boat but one of them -- 39-year-old Seth Monahan -- died in hospital after being in the frigid waters without a life-jacket or survival suit.
"How many more fish harvesters have to die before changes are made," Kathy Fox, the safety board chair, asked during a news conference to release the report in Halifax.
Fox reminded reporters that the board has an unfulfilled recommendation, first made in 2015, that Transport Canada require all small fishing vessels to undergo stability assessments. The assessments -- common in larger vessels -- would require a naval architect to determine a boat's operating limits and provide crews with guidelines for safely loading their catch and gear.
Karie Allen, the lead investigator, said that over the past decade the TSB has investigated 19 similar cases that resulted in 34 deaths. In Nova Scotia, the lack of a stability assessment was noted by the board as a key factor in the Dec. 15, 2020 capsizing of the Chief William Saulis, which claimed six lives off the province's southwestern shore.
The board issued a similar warning about stability assessments earlier this month in New Brunswick after two lobster fishermen died on May 6 after falling off the Tracy Dawn.
In the case of the Tyhawk, the report noted that shortly after it was built as a lobster boat in 2001, a removable deck was added. Allen said this 1.4-metre addition allowed for more storage of crab on the permanent deck, but also meant that the boat would rock more deeply in rough seas.
"The Tyhawk's stability was compromised in part by the addition of a removable deck, which had not been evaluated for its impact on the vessel's stability," the report says.
Since 2017, small fishing vessels that have had a "major" modification that is "likely to adversely affect their stability," have been required to have a stability assessment. However, the board's report says the Tyhawk's owner didn't seem to realize the study was necessary.
Transport inspectors looked at the vessel in 2013 and 2014 -- before the new regulations -- and determined the added deck called for a stability assessment, but nothing happened. In 2015, the Tyhawk's captain noted the removable deck in a Transport Canada questionnaire, but he didn't recognize the deck would require a stability assessment, says the report.
In 2017, Transport inspectors looked at the Tyhawk again, but on that occasion the removable deck wasn't attached. They issued a certification allowing the Tyhawk to continue in the crab fishery.
In its report, the board recommended that Transport Canada provide clearer definitions of what constitutes a "major modification."
The board is also recommending that when owners are planning to modify a fishing boat, they be required to bring in a "competent" person to determine if the changes require a stability assessment.
The report also says that despite concerns raised by Elsipogtog First Nation, where the Tyhawk was based, the federal Fisheries Department advanced the opening date of the crab season by three weeks without completely assessing the safety risks.
It recommends the federal Fisheries Department ensure that risks to fish harvesters are identified and to include independent safety experts in that decision-making process.
Transport Canada said in an email that the minister will respond to the board's report within 90 days. The federal Fisheries Department said it "will take the necessary time" to review the recommendation and respond.
In a July 7 statement to The Canadian Press, Transport Canada said the agency continues to believe that requiring a stability assessment for all fishing vessels "would not be feasible due to limitations on the number of available competent persons that are qualified to carry out stability assessments, and the large number of fishing vessels in the Canadian fleet."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada is lifting a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s.
Canadian astronaut Kutryk bound for space station, colleague to back up moon flight
Canada's newest astronauts were given marching orders Wednesday, with one bound for a sojourn on the International Space Station while the other will serve as backup on a highly anticipated upcoming lunar mission.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
'I've never seen anything like this': Video from deadly vehicle explosion at Canada-U.S. border surfaces
Video of a burning vehicle that exploded at a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls and reportedly killed two people on Wednesday has emerged.
Calgary
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
-
Thief caught in the act by Calgary homeowner's daughter: police
Calgary police are looking for help from the public to identify a woman they say broke into a northwest home while one of the residents was inside.
-
Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge reopens with permanent changes to prevent vandalism
The City of Calgary says updates to the Peace Bridge aimed at protecting the iconic structure from vandalism are done.
Montreal
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Quebec announces national funeral for Karl Tremblay on Nov. 28
A national funeral for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will be held on Nov. 28 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the government announced on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia
Edmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurray
There has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased police presence at Sault airport, weapons investigation underway
Sault Ste. Marie residents should expect to see police vehicles in the area of the airport, on Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Helmet and cell phone found: New evidence discovered in case of missing St. Thomas man
New personal items belonging to Kyle Hancock have been found, but the St. Thomas, Ont. man remains missing since early August.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
-
WRHA probing death of patient waiting 33 hours in Winnipeg hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is looking into the death of a patient who waited 33 hours in the Grace Hospital emergency department.
-
Winnipeg club shutting its doors after 10 years
A popular Winnipeg club is closing its doors next year after a decade in business.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Two people are reportedly dead following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday that has prompted the closure of four international borders.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings remained open after a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls closed crossings in southern Ontario.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.S. officials say 'no indication' Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion was terrorist attack, after Canadian caution
While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying that while the investigation continues there is 'no indication of a terrorist attack' at this time.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government halts policy limiting benefits for people receiving treaty settlements
The Saskatchewan government is changing course a day after more than a dozen Saskatchewan chiefs turned to the media with concerns about a policy that clawed back social assistance benefits from First Nations people receiving funds through Treaty settlements.
-
Sask. tire recycler shutting down
A local tire processing facility is permanently closing after contract negotiations broke down between the provincial regulator, Tire Stewardship Saskatchewan (TSS) and Shercom Industries.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Several injured in collapse at construction site in downtown Vancouver
Emergency crews rescued several people who were injured and trapped following a collapse at a construction site in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning.
-
Former RCMP official Cameron Jay Ortis found guilty of breaching secrets law
A jury has found former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of breaching Canada's secrets law.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Regina city council votes to remove REAL board of directors
In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina’s city council has removed the board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
-
Employee at Sask. school charged with sexual offences involving male student
A Moose Jaw woman who was a teacher’s assistant at Ecole Gravelbourg School is facing multiple sexual related charges involving a teenage boy who police say was a student of the school.
-
Board of police commissioners approves $102M Regina police budget
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has approved the Regina Police Service (RPS) budget for 2024.
Vancouver Island
-
These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a month
An Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.