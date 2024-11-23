Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returns to Dartmouth mall for another holiday season
Woody the Talking Christmas Tree returned to Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday to kick off the holiday season.
This year’s Wake Up Woody event was reimagined as a PJ party, inviting attendees to dress up in their favourite pyjamas.
“This year we sang a little song, but we still had to yell ‘wake up Woody’ and the turnout is amazing,” said Lisa Flux, General Manager of Mic Mac Mall.
“We did a pajama party this year, so we have a lot of awesome pajama families walking around, which is magnificent.”
The public enjoyed face painting, glitter tattoos and live entertainment.
The Boston Christmas Tree also made a special appearance at the event, where spectators were invited to sign a special holiday card for Boston families before the tree heads off to its final destination.
The Woody Store is also opened once again this year. Flux says they hope to surpass last year’s donation total.
“Last year we where able to donate $10,000 to the IWK. So, we are hoping to surpass that this year. We have a whole bunch of new merchandise based on feedback from customers.”
The public is invited to visit Woody the Talking Christmas Tree till December 23 from 12-7 on Monday-Saturday and 12-5 on Sunday.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
