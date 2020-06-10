CHESTER, N.S. -- It seems likely the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to tourists well into the summer.

The closure is expected to be extended through the end of July and any delay in welcoming American visitors will be a blow to tourist destinations around the Maritimes.

In Chester, economic survival is linked to tourism -- especially American visitors during the summer season.

"A large amount is based around the influx in the summer," said restaurant owner Sam Flinn, who says the U.S. border closure is blowing up his long-term business plan.

"I was hoping to eventually have one of these in Halifax as well," Flinn said. "But I think I'm going to have to wait another year for that."

Operators at the Rope Loft are also expecting a slower-than-normal summer.

"It will affect us quite a bit," said manager Rachel Baker. "We are expecting about 20 per cent of the business to be down."

It's not just Chester that will feel the tourism pinch.

In Digby, the town's mayor is bracing for a summer with no visitors from New Brunswick on the Digby-Saint John ferry and possibly none from the U.S.

"It's a huge loss," said Digby Mayor Ben Cleveland, who says this summer will likely see a second wave of downturn in the tourism industry.

Borders being closed due to COVID-19 comes one year after a summer without the Yarmouth ferry running.

"The restaurants will tell you, their business is much slower when the ferries are not running," Cleveland said.

Premier Stephen McNeil says his government is committed to the ferry service.

"Certainly, we as a government and as a province believe in that service and would rather see it running, but we're living in an unprecedented time, and we'll see what happens," McNeil said.

The leader of the opposition in Nova Scotia wants the government to take some funding from the Yarmouth ferry that is not running and divert it to tourism within the province.

"Let's make sure that we're supporting those tourism operators that need the support right now," said Tim Houston. "In terms of advertising money, any advertising money should be spent locally in Nova Scotia, encouraging Nova Scotians to vacation right here at home."

Baker agrees and she hopes Nova Scotians who are forced to stay close to home will still travel within the province.

"We will miss the Americans for the first bit, but I think it's really important to get Nova Scotia to feel comfortable coming out," she said.