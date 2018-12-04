

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a well-known gay rights activist is looking for more freedom.

Andre Noel Denny beat Raymond Taavel to death outside a Halifax bar in April 2012.

Tuesday, he was before the Criminal Code Review Board looking to spend more time outside of the East Coast Forensic Hospital.

The team working with Andre Denny requested Tuesday that he receive “L6” privileges.

If granted, that would mean Denny would be able to have up to six consecutive overnights at either a bungalow on the hospital property or at a family home, most likely in Cape Breton.

It’s been six years since Denny was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Taavel.

After a lengthy court process, Denny pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

Denny has been described in court proceedings as having schizophrenia.

On the day Taavel was killed, Denny was on a one-hour pass from the Forensic hospital and failed to return.

Denny and his team are now suggesting he should be able to spend up to six consecutive nights in a bungalow on the forensic hospital property or with his parents.

His team says he has been taking his medicine and has not been aggressive or violent.

Crown Attorney Karen Quigley called the idea a public safety concern because of his history of violence.

She told the board that over a 14-year period Denny had 10 criminal convictions -- the most serious being manslaughter.

A hearing into the matter went much longer than expected and only wrapped up about at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Board members then began deliberating what they heard Tuesday and will release their decision Wednesday morning.

