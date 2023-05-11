Design Controversy: New passport design not sitting well with Maritimers

Canada’s new passports were designed to create a new level of security, but they’ve also created some controversy with Maritimers.

One of the historic images being removed from the old passports is that of the HMCS Sackville. The Naval Memorial and National Historic Site is the last of 123 Canadian corvettes that sailed during the Second World War.

“It was featured in the old one, it’s not featured in the new one nor was the Bluenose, Pier 21, Terry Fox. All of the symbols that we’ve become familiar with, that Canadians are proud of,” says Navy veteran Craig MacFadgen. “We actually had a Battle of the Atlantic ceremony on board the Sackville where we committed the ashes of veterans that passed away.”

Canada's newly designed travel document includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes. Scenes of people swimming, canoeing and animals have replaced images of historic moments like the Vimy Memorial.

“When there are such significant events such as those and they were depicted on our national passport, I would be loath to change them really,” says historian Ken Hynes.

The new security features include a polycarbonate data page, which is the same technology used on currency and driver's licences. Personal information is engraved using lasers instead of ink to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

Canada’s immigration and citizenship minister says the process to choose new designs included consultations with government departments such as Canadian Heritage, and Indigenous communities.

“I don’t think it’s woke to celebrate Canada’s national environment, I don’t think it’s woke to include indigenous people,” says Sean Fraser.

The federal government plans to use its existing stock of passports before issuing the new ones.

The new passports will be produced this summer, with more details on when they will be rolled out expected later.

Current passports will remain valid until they expire.