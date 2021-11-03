Desmond inquiry: expert says red flags for domestic violence were ignored, overlooked

PORT HAWKESBURY, N.S. -

A domestic violence expert says the tragic case of a former soldier in Nova Scotia who killed his family and himself in 2017 was predictable and preventable, based on a review that revealed many red flags were ignored or overlooked.

Dr. Peter Jaffe, a psychologist at Western University in London, Ont., shared his grim findings today before a provincial inquiry that is investigating why Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond fatally shot his mother, wife, daughter and himself almost five years ago.

The inquiry has focused much of its attention on Desmond's long struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, but it has also been tasked with determining whether his family had access to domestic violence intervention services and whether the health-care providers who interacted with them were properly trained.

Jaffe's report says Desmond presented 20 risk factors associated with domestic homicide, out of 41 factors developed by the Ontario Domestic Violence Death Review Committee.

Among other things, Desmond reported severe verbal and physical abuse during his childhood, a key risk factor linked to domestic violence.

As well, he was going through a marital separation, was unemployed and suffered from major depression and other mental health problems, including severe PTSD and borderline personality traits.

The report also points to Desmond's access to firearms, prior threats to commit suicide, sexual jealousy and a history of domestic violence that appeared to be overshadowed by his struggles with mental health issues.

"There were multiple missed opportunities for interventions related to domestic violence that was clearly a major aspect of this case," Jaffe wrote in his report.

"There had been no specialized assessments that had fully considered Desmond's domestic violence or the needs of his wife and daughter. No specialized domestic violence services were offered to them, other than an RCMP officer suggesting victim services."

Jaffe concluded that the mental-health professionals who dealt with the Desmond family focused their work almost entirely on the former infantryman's mental health problems.

"Even those problems were treated by multiple professionals who did not share the information and history on a timely basis up to the tragic end," the report says.

Jaffe calculated that Desmond had contact with 40 mental-health professional in New Brunswick, Quebec and Nova Scotia from the time he was diagnosed with PTSD while serving in the military in 2011 to his final days in 2017.

"From 2011-2017, no one really addressed the extent of domestic violence and abuse," the report says. "Most professionals did not explore what was really happening between Cpl. Desmond and his wife -- as well as what their daughter was living with in these circumstances."

