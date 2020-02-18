GUYSBOROUGH, N.S. -- The inquiry investigating why an Afghanistan war veteran killed his family and himself in 2017 has turned its attention to how the mentally ill former infantryman was able to legally purchase a firearm.

The provincial fatality inquiry underway in Guysborough, N.S., heard today that police were called to Lionel Desmond's home in Oromocto, N.B., on Nov. 27, 2015, after his wife Shanna received texts from him indicating he was contemplating suicide.

RCMP Const. Steven Richard testified that he and the other officers dispatched to the home knew Desmond had been diagnosed with depression and PTSD -- and they were also aware he kept a firearm in his garage.

Richard told the inquiry that Shanna Desmond, who was living in Nova Scotia at the time, told him that her husband was in the process of being medically discharged from the military.

The constable testified that he arrested Lionel Desmond under the provincial Mental Health Act when it became clear he was a threat to himself, but the officer insisted the retired corporal did not appear to be a threat to anyone else.

Richard confirmed the Mounties seized a Savage .223 rifle from a locked case in Desmond's garage, and he indicated that police in Nova Scotia later seized two other rifles Desmond kept in his wife's home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Richard said Lionel Desmond remained calm as he was taken in a police cruiser to the local hospital, where he was assessed by a doctor for 20 minutes and later released early on Nov. 28, 2015.

The Mountie told the inquiry he knew Lionel Desmond had a firearms licence, but it did not occur to him to take it from him because he never made any overt threat to use a firearm.

"There was never a reason for urgency," Richard told the inquiry Tuesday, adding that it was his understanding Desmond's license would be under review by New Brunswick's chief firearms officer.

Richard said it took him six months to determine what the status of that licence was, saying he eventually learned in May 2016 that Desmond had submitted a medical report confirming he was not a threat to himself or others -- and his license was reinstated.

That's when Desmond's firearms were returned to him in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The inquiry also heard Tuesday that Lionel Desmond's possession and acquisition licence wasn't placed under review until Dec. 29, 2015, which meant he could have purchased a weapon during the month after the suicide call in Oromocto.

When asked if the process for checking on the status of firearms licences should be improved, Richard said: "It would be nice to be able to do a quick query ... instead of going through this process."

Richard was also asked if he ever considered using provisions within the Criminal Code that give him the power as a police officer to seize Desmond's firearms licence.

Again, Richard said that was not an option because "there was never a threat of a firearm being used."

"I had no concerns pending the review of the (provincial) chief firearms officer."

The officer also testified there was no indication that domestic violence was an issue with the Desmonds.

On Jan. 3, 2017, Desmond legally purchased a SKS 7.62 Soviet-era semi-automatic carbine, which he later used to kill his 31-year-old wife, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his 52-year-old mother Brenda inside the family's home Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.