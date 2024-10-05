‘Did I get a touchdown?’ Girls lead the way with 'powerpuff play' during football game in Moncton, N.B.
When she was tackled in the end zone at Moncton’s Rocky Stone Field last Sunday, Avry Wortman didn’t realize she had scored a touchdown.
“I didn’t know I did it until I got up,” said Wortman.
She ran to her teammate Hailey Spinney, who was one of the lead blockers on the scoring play.
“She asked me, ‘Did I get a touchdown?’ Like, yes you did Avry,” said Spinney.
Both girls are members of the Raiders, an under 14 (U14) team in the Greater Moncton Football Association.
Wortman’s tight end Ella Kamel was also out front blocking for her teammate on the play. All three were part of the “powerpuff play,” which is named after the cartoon show “Powerpuff Girls” that features three young girls who have superpowers.
“That was just awesome,” said Kamel. “Everything went according to plan. We all just worked together and it just happened.”
Raiders Head Coach Chris Clem came up with the idea for the play.
“It’s something I threw in for fun. It’s Ella and Hailey lead blocking for Avry. It was a handoff, she ran up and scored a touchdown,” said Clem.
Wortman went on to score another touchdown in the team’s victory over the Mustangs. It was the first win for the Raiders this year after going winless last season. It was also the first touchdown scored by a girl in the league in a long time.
“It’s been years,” said Clem. “We don’t officially keep stats, but I know for sure it’s been at least three or four years for one touchdown, let alone two.”
Wortman’s father, Luke Wortman said it was a real shock to see his daughter score twice.
“She just started football and she’s taken a huge interest in it and I was surprised they had a girl’s play that managed to get two touchdowns. It was great,” said Luke.
There are other girls playing in the six-team league, but the Raiders are the only squad with three girls on their roster.
Raiders assistant coach Kaylee Cormier and tight end Ella Kamel at Rocky Stone Field in Moncton.
Twelve-year-old Kamel has been playing for a while, but it’s the first year for 13-year-olds Wortman and Spinney.
“I like tackling kids,” said Spinney. “It’s pretty fun.” She said her teammates treat the girls on the team like “one of the guys.”
“They include us in everything. They don’t exclude us.”
Wortman said the boys on her team don’t treat her differently but it’s a different story when they face their opponents on the field.
“They’re not as friendly as our team,” said Wortman.
Grade 12 student Kaylee Cormier plays quarterback at Harrison Trimble High School and is an assistant coach with the Raiders.
“It’s about proving that girls can play football too. Just proving people wrong about it,” said Kaylee. There are close to 100 girls playing on four high school varsity teams in the Greater Moncton area.
Although they worked on the powerpuff play during Saturday’s practice, there’s no guarantee they’ll run it again when they face their rivals from Riverview under the lights on Monday night.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, could intensify as a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located 220 miles (355 kilometres) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.
'I screamed in shock and horror': Family faces deadly Vancouver hit-and-run driver during sentencing
The sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty in the deadly hit-and-run in Kitsilano two years ago began on Friday.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Northwestern Ont. woman charged with arson with disregard for human life
A 30-year-old northwestern Ontario woman has been charged with arson following a structure fire Thursday night, police say.
OPP charge driver going 175 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police have laid stunt charges against a driver caught speeding 75 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
The Menendez brothers case is not the only one that's been affected by a true crime documentary
Being an armchair detective has turned into an American obsession, fueled by an abundance of true-crime content in podcasts and television series. But some of those projects have sparked actual legal developments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Officer arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from store: TPS
A Toronto police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from a store.
-
Inter Miami star Lionel Messi draws a crowd for arrival at Toronto's BMO Field
Argentine star Lionel Messi was on the bench to start Inter Miami CF's game in Toronto on Saturday.
-
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after Vaughan crash, one person in custody
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning collision in Vaughan.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway into Friday night fatal collision in southeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a Friday night collision in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
-
1 dead in vehicle rollover near Plummers Road
One person is dead following a rollover Saturday in the area of Plummers Road and Priddis Valley Road.
-
B.C. Lions snuff out Calgary Stampeders playoff hopes with 32-15 win
The loss that extinguished the Calgary Stampeders playoff dreams Friday provided some deja vu for head coach Dave Dickenson.
Edmonton
-
'We're losing billion of birds': Backyard risks to Alberta's birds and how you can help make fall migration a successful one
An estimated four billion birds will navigate man-made environments as they travel south from North America during fall migration. Tens of million of them will die en route due to human-created hazards.
-
Crash between motorcycle and van closes Highway 39 near Warburg
Highway 39 near Warburg was closed Saturday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
-
Woman dies in east Edmonton collision with building on 118 Avenue
A 79-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed into an east Edmonton building late Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Montreal business hit with Molotov cocktail 2 nights in a row: police
Montreal police say a business in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was hit with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian march held in Ottawa amid global day of protests
Demonstrators converged on downtown Ottawa Saturday afternoon as part of a global day of action to protest Israel's military actions in the Middle East.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 200 tickets a day over the summer
New data shows the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 6,337 speeding tickets in August, the highest number of tickets issued by Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras.
-
Frost advisory issued with temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario are expected to dip near the freezing mark this evening.
London
-
'We've got to get them home'; Organization continues search for missing London Ont. women
An organization who has assisted in locating 40 missing people since 2018, has its sights set on the Thames River near Cavendish Park in London, Ont.
-
One injured in plane crash near Brussels
Huron OPP say they were on the scene of a plane crash this morning, with a pilot finding themselves unable to halt before the end of a runway in Brussels.
-
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Barrie
-
Police search for missing Orillia man
OPP are seeking assistance in their search for a 30-year-old man last seen in Orillia.
-
Hockey equipment drive begins deliveries to Indigenous communities
After collecting around a thousand bags of donated hockey equipment and 2,000 sticks since April, Saturday's Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive in Barrie began delivering to youth in need across 15 Indigenous communities across Ontario.
-
Drug trafficking investigation leads to seizure of weapons and stolen property: OPP
Three people from Simcoe County face charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation that police say resulted in the seizure of several weapons, drugs and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
No injuries reporter in Greater Sudbury garage fire
Fire crews in Greater Sudbury battled a large garage fire on Friday.
Kitchener
-
One injured after small plane crash lands in Brussels
The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
-
One person sprayed with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge
Police say they were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.
-
Urgent call for volunteers for Oktoberfest parade
The Oktoberfest Parade is fast approaching and organizers are urgently seeking volunteers to fill the role of sign carriers.
Windsor
-
Leamington business and property owners fined $10,000 for fire code violations
The municipality issued a stern reminder for code violators, as both were fined following a warning issued by Leamington Fire Services.
-
Man wanted for vandalism in Windsor
According to police, the suspect entered and vandalized the property in the 700 block of Grand Marais Road Easton on September 28.
-
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
Winnipeg
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
Glenwood house under construction set ablaze Saturday
A two-storey house that was under construction was the scene of a Saturday morning fire in Winnipeg’s Glenwood neighbourhood.
-
STARS, emergency crews dispatched to crash on Highway 12 in Brokenhead
Highway 12 has been reopened following a single motor vehicle collision Saturday morning in the RM of Brokenhead, Man.
Regina
-
Wind warning in effect as strong gusts hammer Regina, southern Sask.
A wind warning has been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
-
Regina police investigating after multiple homes shot at during overnight hours
Regina police are investigating after guns were fired at two homes last week, with one home being shot at on multiple occasions.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent he thought was pedophile
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
Vancouver
-
Crews battle massive fire in Langley city Saturday
Fire crews battled a massive blaze in downtown Langley Saturday morning.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
Murder suspect arrested in Mackenzie, B.C., RCMP say
The man suspected of murdering another man inside a Mackenzie, B.C., home last weekend has been arrested.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. campaign trail sees party leaders head to the Okanagan
The leaders of both British Columbia's provincial Conservatives and New Democrats are in the Okanagan campaigning today.
-
Teachers' union wants education focus in B.C.'s 2024 election
We haven't heard the candidates talk much about education during B.C.'s 2024 election campaign, but the teachers' union is trying to put the spotlight on that issue.
-
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Kelowna
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
-
B.C. campaign trail sees party leaders head to the Okanagan
The leaders of both British Columbia's provincial Conservatives and New Democrats are in the Okanagan campaigning today.
-
Several 'aggressors' arrested after B.C. teen swarmed, B.C. RCMP say
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.