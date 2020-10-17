HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 46-year-old Digby County man with assault in relation to an assault of Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation on Wednesday in New Edinburgh, N.S.

Police say 46-year-old Chris Gerald Melanson of Digby County was arrested Friday evening, and charged with assault.

Melanson has been released from custody on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court December 21 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and they will continue to take steps to “ensure that those who unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property may be held accountable in accordance with the laws of Canada.”