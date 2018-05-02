

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says family doctors took nearly 900 new patients in the first month of its incentive program.

The $6.4 million program encourages doctors to accept patients from the provincial wait list by offering them a one-time $150 bonus per patient.

The province says 177 doctors from all corners of the province have so far taken on 882 new patients.

The wait list stood around 44,000 in March. Updated figures for April have not yet been released.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said it's too early to say if the uptake will be consistent month-to-month.

"It will take a couple of months for us to get a feel as to whether it's actually more physicians becoming aware and figuring out if they can take advantage of it... so we could see an uptake, or we could see that these is the standard," said Delorey.

Delorey said it's not clear yet how many names have been taken off the wait list, as the incentive program also applies to patients referred from an emergency department or patients whose doctor is retiring or moving.

The program was part of nearly $40 million in funding recently announced for family doctors, including $13.9 million for pay hikes.