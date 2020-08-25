FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick Medical Society is calling on political parties to make health care the top priority of the provincial election campaign.

President Dr. Chris Goodyear said today now is the time for bold, tangible change to improve access to care in New Brunswick.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers said today if his party is elected he'll prevent health authorities from closing rural hospitals and rural emergency rooms.

He says if the Progressive Conservatives are re-elected, they'll bring back a plan to cut services.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs has repeatedly said he won't cut emergency room services.

Speaking in Moncton today, Higgs says if re-elected, his government will advance its 10-year housing plan and get more people off the waiting list for subsidized housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.