DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- The business boom in downtown Dartmouth is entering a new phase with ambitions to add new public art and more street parties.

February’s Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival brought thousands of people to Portland Street to watch artists carve ice sculptures standing on concrete planters.

An artist at work sculpts ice on Portland Street during the Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival on Feb. 8, 2020. (Leo Carter)

“We had people who needed directions to Portland Street, so obviously we’re getting new people into town,” said Tim Rissesco, executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

The success of the second annual event is inspiring business owners who’d like to see downtown streets shut down more often, allowing pedestrians more freedom to roam.

Poet Comeau, owner of the Lake City Cider House on Portland Street, doesn’t believe there should be a pedestrian redesign outside her window, like Halifax’s Argyle Street.

But Comeau said downtown street closures for special events should become a priority going forward.

“I would like to think we could be the family version of what Argyle Street is,” she said.

The Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission said street closures for special events can give shops five times the business during slower times of the year.

“Hopefully as time and finances allow we can close the street more often,” said Rissesco. “There are still costs associated with closing the street so we have to be conscious of that. But as a neighbourhood we’re fortunate to have some resources and we’ll look at street parties as a possibility along with art installations as well.

“Last summer we installed a neon mural on Portland Street and that’s still going strong as an ‘Instagramable’ moment.”

The neon mural on the corner of Portland Street and Victoria Road includes royal blue and yellow stripes reminiscent of the original city of Dartmouth flag. (Nick Moore)

Rissesco said there are plans for more public art installations this summer.

The next special event street closure in Dartmouth will be this summer for Switch Dartmouth, when two kilometres of Portland Street and Prince Albert Roadwill close for a street party.

Comeau said a variety of special events and new public art will help add momentum in what has come to be known as Halifax’s Brooklyn.

“Dynamic things bring a different group of people in and I think what’s making us unique right now is that we have a lot of dynamic things to offer,” said Comeau.