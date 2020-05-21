HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 58 km/h over the speed limit in Hants County.

A member of the Windsor District RCMP was monitoring traffic on Hwy. 215 when he noted a vehicle travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Police say there were pedestrians in the area at the time.

The RCMP officer stopped the vehicle and police say the driver revealed he had recently been charged with stunting, showing the officer the ticket he received.

The driver was charged with stunting, which carries a fine of $5,872.50 for a second offence in Nova Scotia. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on July 24.