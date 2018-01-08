

CTV Atlantic





A driver has been issued a ticket after a two-vehicle collision resulted in one vehicle crashing into a store in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the corner of Young and Isleville streets at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle that was already proceeding through the intersection, causing the second vehicle to lose control and crash into the Dulux Paints store.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the building was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver that allegedly ran the stop sign was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a vehicle already in an intersection.

Both the vehicle and building sustained significant damage in the crash.