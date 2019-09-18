

CTV Atlantic





A truck driver has been ticketed, but won’t face criminal charges, after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Halifax in July.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision at Lady Hammond Road and MacKintosh Street around 11:10 a.m. on July 22.

Police say a woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a transport truck as it turned onto Lady Hammond Road from MacKintosh Street.

The 63-year-old Halifax woman died at the scene.

Police have concluded their investigation into the fatal collision and say there is no evidence to support criminal charges against the truck driver.

However, the 53-year-old Dartmouth man was issued two summary offence tickets for equipment deficiencies.