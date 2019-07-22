

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a transport truck Monday morning.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene on Lady Hammond Road around 9:30 a.m.

Police confirm an adult female was killed in the collision.

Lady Hammond Road was closed to traffic between Commission Street and Kempt Road for several hours Monday. Police were asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The road reopened around 1:45 p.m.

More details about the collision are expected to be released later today.