HALIFAX -- As dual rallies were held in Nova Scotia by sides for and against the Northern Pulp mill’s plan to pump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait, the company said it was preparing to shut down the mill if the province doesn’t extend the deadline to clean up Boat Harbour.

Dozens of tractor-trailers were parked alongside Highway 118 Thursday morning as they prepared to head into the city for a union-sponsored rally by those involved in the province’s forestry sector.

The convoy caused traffic gridlock on the highway and also downtown Halifax as the large trucks made their way into the city Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered at the legislature to show their support for the forestry workers, many of whom will lose their jobs if the mill in Pictou County is shut down.

Road closures were in effect on the block connecting Prince, Hollis, Granville and George streets during the rally, which ended around noon.

Meanwhile, roughly 200 people had gathered in a gymnasium on the Pictou Landing First Nation to show their support for the community.

Under provincial legislation, the pulp mill must cease dumping its effluent into lagoons located near the Pictou Landing First Nation by Jan. 31.

Before the rallies began, the CEO of Paper Excellence Canada -- the parent company of Northern Pulp -- issued a statement saying the mill will have to shut down if the province doesn’t extend the deadline to clean up Boat Harbour.

“Northern Pulp Nova Scotia will be forced to notify its workforce and suppliers that if the Government of Nova Scotia does not extend the Boat Harbour Act deadline for use of the Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility, the company will take the necessary steps to shut down the facility,” said Brian Baarda in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Baarda said the closure of the mill would be the “worst-case scenario,” forcing the termination of more than 300 employees, along with the cancellation of contracts with suppliers, contractors, and woodlot operators throughout the province, which he says will have an impact on more than 11,000 jobs in Nova Scotia alone.

“We continue to believe that Pictou County deserves to have both a clean environment and a prosperous economy, and that Boat Harbour needs to be closed and remediated,” said Baarda. “An extension to the Boat Harbour Act deadline while a new world-class wastewater treatment facility at Northern Pulp is constructed is vital to achieving this. Once complete, the new treatment facility would allow operations in Boat Harbour to cease, enabling federal and provincial remediation of the former estuarine lagoon.”

The company has consistently said that it will close the mill if the deadline isn't extended

The latest statement comes two days after Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson announced he is withholding approval of the Northern Pulp mill's controversial proposal to pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait.

Wilson said the province doesn't have enough information to determine if the project will harm the environment, and the company can't move forward until it files a full environmental assessment report.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil was expected to address the situation on Wednesday, but his office issued a short statement saying he would do so on Friday.

McNeil said he needed time to reflect on whether to give the company more time to complete an environmental assessment, or let the legislated deadline of Jan. 31 stand.

"I need to weigh all sides of this," McNeil said of a decision he described as the most difficult he's had to make in his six years as premier.

"There isn't one side or another. There's many facets associated with this whole issue, and I'm going to take the time to really reflect on it all. This is people's lives."

Pictou Landing Chief Andrea Paul has said there is nothing the government can offer the band to win its approval for an extension.

"No, it's just too scary," she told a news conference in Dartmouth on Wednesday. "If an extension was brought forward, it would just continue for a long period of time, and then we would be back to where we've been."

Paul said the First Nation has a contingency plan in place if the government extends the deadline, and she confirmed that plan includes possible legal action.

With files from The Canadian Press